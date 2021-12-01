EXCLUSIVE! As far as acting is concern, I have a huge crush on Irrfan Khan sir and Hrithik Roshan: Yaaneea Bharadwaj

MUMBAI: Actress Yaaneea Bharadwaj in this exclusive interview with Tellychakkar.com, talks about her recently released film Chhorii, her celebrity crush and also shared some interesting details about her first pay cheque

What kind of response have you been getting for Chhorri?

The response has been good. Everyone is appreciating the film. I am getting good reviews for the film and for my character in it.

How difficult was it for you to sit for the makeup of your character?

It was very difficult, I can’t even imagine in my wildest dream. The entire process would take three hours for the makeup and another two hours to remove it. It was very difficult to carry while shooting. Everyone in the term was very supportive. And I was even hospitalized on the last day of the shoot.

How was your experience of working with Nushrat Bharucha and Mita Vashisht?

Working with Nushrat was very good. She is very kind and sweet. Mita maam is a very powerful actor. She taught me how acting is a spiritual journey. She is like an institute of acting. I had a wonderful time working with them.

Do you feel a newcomer should have a mentor in the industry?

Mentors are very important for newcomers. But we can sit looking for a mentor. So it is important to give auditions and be in contact with the casting director and that’s the only way to get the projects.

What was your first salary like?

While doing theatre I never got any salary. I used to get lots of appreciation for the roles but no payments. I got my first pay cheque of Rs 10,000/- from modeling, with that I paid the rent of my house.

Do you have any childhood crushes?

From childhood I had a crush on Newton and Albert Einstein because they were very intelligent people. As far as acting is concerned I have a huge crush on Irrfan Khan sir and Hrithik Roshan.

