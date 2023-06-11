Exclusive! “This father and son duo has a beautiful bond of love and rebel” Sharman Joshi on his movie Sab Moh Maaya Hai

MUMBAI: Actor Sharman Joshi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, no doubt he is one of the most loved and versatile actors we have, the actor is all set to be seen in upcoming movie titled Sab Moh Maaya Hai which is all set to have a television premiere.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Sharman Joshi spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Sab Moh Maaya Hai and also on the high point of the movie.

Sharman Joshi on his movie Sab Moh Maaya Hai

Sharman Joshi says that this movie throws light on the beautiful bond of father and son, this is the bond is of love in rebel, on one side of father is very understanding and on the other hand the son has a different set of feeling for his father, and there is a situation where the son is asking for a thing from his father which is the premise of the movie.

Sharman Joshi on the high points and the USP of the movie

Sharma Joshi says that this movie is a roller coaster ride of joy, this film is for everyone, a father will connect to this movie and also a son will connect with the movie, this movie depicts the family emotion in a right way and you will also see the bond and ties between the family reflecting very well in the movie.

Sharma Joshi on parameters he looks for before saying yes for any movie

Sharman Joshi says that it has to be coming from the heart, whenever he is listening to a character or to a script, it immediately comes within the heart, it is the decision taken there and there, otherwise no.

Movie Sab Moh Maaya Hai is to have a television premiere on 18th November on Zee Anmol cinema.

