Exclusive! Feels Like Ishq actor Prajesh Kashyap to be seen in Sam Bahadur

Actor Prajesh Kashyap who was seen and loved in web series Feels Like Ishq will be seen in the movie Sam Bahadur
Prajesh Kashyap

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive news coming from Bollywood digital and Television, and keeping the promise to deliver some great news we are back with another news from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Prajesh Kashyap will be seen in the movie Sam Bahadur, yes you heard right actor Prajesh Kashyap who was seen and loved in the web series Feels Like Ishq will be seen in Sam Bahadur which has Vivky Kaushal in the leading role.

Well the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

