Exclusive! "This film and my role is physically demanding and challenging" Arjun Rampal

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/09/2024 - 18:03
MUMBAI : Actor Arjun Rampal is all set for his movie Crakk, the teaser of the movie was loved by the fans all over when it was out,  the movie that has great names like Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Ankit Mohan, Tomasz Drankowski, Aarash Shah is indeed one of the big banner movies of the year, today finally the trailer of the movie was out, the trailer was launched with a press conference held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast along with the director.

While interacting actor Arjun Rampal shared that it was a great experience to be a part of this amazing action sports drama, he also shares it has been 2 decades since he has been in this industry and after doing so much of work if there is a script which surprised him and impressed him too much so it was Crakk, he just loved different characters of the movie along with his character. He also adds that he had to perform stunts and this movie and the character has been a little physically challenging for him.  

The actor also shared that there is no negative or positive character, even though there is a negative character in the movie, that character has his own thought process and point of view to do things he is doing in the movie,  and as an actor he has to justify it to the fans. Arjun Rampal also adds when he hugged the actor Vidyut Jammwal he was shocked to see the muscles of the actor which are not visible, he adds it is going to be a great face off.

Indeed the actor Arjun Rampal is looking amazing in the trailer itself and we shall look forward to see what he has to offer with the movie Crakk. Movie Crakk is all set hit the big screens on 23rd February 2024

Crakk is produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Abbas Sayyed under the Production of Action Hero Films.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Crakk, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

