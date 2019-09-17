Exclusive footage! When Ali Fazal warned Vicky Kaushal to stay away from Richa Chadda

MUMBAI: IIFA Rocks was a gala affair with Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Arjun Rampal among others gracing the event on Monday. The award show a pre-event to the main IIFA Awards and is held to honour the best of Bollywood in terms of fashion and music.

It was hosted by Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte, and the two did a pretty good job. They even played a funny game with the celebrities where the actors had to deliver dialogues with contrasting emotions.

Vicky Kaushal was the first star to play this game, and when Radhika told him that he needed to say the dialogue in a sensual way, the Uri actor was wondering how would he do it. When he asked the host with whom he had to do it, Ali replied you can do it with me but not with the person who is sitting next to you, and the actress next to Vicky was none other than Ali’s girlfriend Richa Chadda.

Ali showed his possessiveness for Richa. Of course, it was all in good humour, but the love and protectiveness that he has Richa was clearly seen.

Well, the couple has been dating for a while now. Rumours of their marriage have been doing the rounds, but there is no confirmation on that yet.

Check out the video here.