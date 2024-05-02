Exclusive! Freddy Daruwala to be seen in the movie titled Aamir

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another piece of information from the movie world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Freddy Daruwala will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Aamir. Yes you heard right, actor Freddy Daruwala who has been getting a lot of love over the time for his movies and series is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Aamir.

Movie Aamir will be based on Amir Hussain Lone who was a cricketer from Bijbehara village in Jammu and Kashmir. He is known for being an armless cricketer, the movie will be directed by Mahesh V. Bhatt and will be produced by Big Bat Films.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie, as it is always a treat to see his work on screens, be it movies or ott series.

