Exclusive! Freddy Daruwala to be seen in the movie titled Aamir

Actor Freddy Daruwala who has been getting lot of love over the time for his movies and series is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Aamir
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 17:28
movie_image: 
Freddy Daruwala

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another piece of information from the movie world. 

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Freddy Daruwala will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Aamir. Yes you heard right, actor Freddy Daruwala who has been getting a lot of love over the time for his movies and series is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Aamir.

Also read –Exclusive! Freddy Daruwala says, “I am constantly focusing on doing some good work”

Movie Aamir will be based on Amir Hussain Lone who was a cricketer from Bijbehara village in Jammu and Kashmir. He is known for being an armless cricketer, the movie will be directed by Mahesh V. Bhatt and will be produced by Big Bat Films.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie, as it is always a treat to see his work on screens, be it movies or ott series.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Exclusive! “Yes I have been Typecast but as an actor that’s my job” Freddy Daruwala

 

Freddy Daruwala Freddy Daruwala movie Freddy Daruwala fans aamir movie new movie Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 17:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! I think I was destined to be a part of Dalchini: Manini De
MUMBAI : Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey have launched a new show in their kitty titled Dalchini and the show is doing...
Exclusive! Freddy Daruwala to be seen in the movie titled Aamir
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another...
Wow: Rubina Dilaik epitomizes sophistication and unparalleled grace as she captivates fashion police with her style game!
MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik is a well known television actress. The actress delivered twin babies with her husband Abhinav...
What! When Abhishek Bachchan candidly admitted disliking his performances; Says ‘Hope I don't start liking them’
MUMBAI : Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been in over 50 films over his more than 24 years in the industry. He had...
Spoiler Alert! Aankh Micholi: Kesar Baa's Hatred Rooted in Sumedh's Illegitimacy
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episodes of Star Plus's new serial Aankh Micholi, viewers are in for an emotional roller-...
Box office! Movie Fighter had a decent weekend, movie is all set to touch 200 crore
MUMBAI : Movie Fighter has opened to mixed to positive response from the fans all over, the collection of the movie...
Recent Stories
Freddy Daruwala
Exclusive! Freddy Daruwala to be seen in the movie titled Aamir
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Abhishek Bachchan
What! When Abhishek Bachchan candidly admitted disliking his performances; Says ‘Hope I don't start liking them’
Fighter
Box office! Movie Fighter had a decent weekend, movie is all set to touch 200 crore
Harshvardhan Rane
Dange actor Harshvardhan Rane has a special request to fans who missed watching Sanam Teri Kasam in theatres
Varun Dhawan
Finally! VD 18 gets a title, Varun Dhawan is in his massy action avatar, check out the announcement video
Teena Singh
Exclusive! Teena Singh roped in for Dange starring Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhatt and Nikita Dutta
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
Hilarious! Check out this fun video of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the actress gets saved from running into a pole