Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Manish Wadhwa on being compared to Amrish Puri, “I believe that comparison should happen between two equal people”

MUMBAI : Amrish Puri played the role of Ashraf Ali in Gadar, and he performed it so well that it became an iconic character. Now, Gadar 2 is coming and Puri won’t be a part of the film as he is no more.

In the sequel, to play the negative role, the makers have roped in Manish Wadhwa. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Manish and spoke to him about the movie, comparison with Amrish Puri, and more...

How excited are you for Gadar 2?

I am very excited about Gadar 2. I have been a big fan of Gadar, even if I would not have been a part of this film; I would have gone to watch Gadar 2 first day first show. Now, I am there in it playing the role of the main villain, so you can understand my excitement.

People are comparing you with Amrish Puri and they have high expectations, so during the audition were you given any reference for the character?

First of all, I would like to request that there should be no comparison because he was at such a high-level. I believe that comparison should happen between two equal people. I haven’t reached his level yet, so there should be no comparison. During the audition, I was given a few lines and told to speak it in my way. Anil (Sharma) ji had finalized me after the first meeting itself, but he wanted me to meet Sunny Deol once.

While preparing for the role, did you take any reference from Amrish Puri’s character

No, I didn’t take the reference because that role is different. He played the role of Sakina’s father, and I am playing the role of Pakistan’s General. If the role was the same, I would have taken the reference, but as the role is different I didn’t need to take reference.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in the lead roles. It is slated to release on 11th August 2023.

