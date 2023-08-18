Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma feels Rakhi Sawant is the most interesting person on social media

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 06:30
Utkarsh Sharma

MUMBAI: Utkarsh Sharma is currently enjoying the super success of Gadar 2. The film has collected around Rs. 400 crore at the box office, and it is expected to break many records at the ticket windows.

A few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Utkarsh Sharma and played a game with him named Social Media Stories. During the interaction, we asked him some questions about his social media account and the actor gave some interesting answers.

When was the first time you created a social media account?

Facebook counts right, so 2008.

Who according to you is the most interesting person on social media?

There are a lot, but I feel Rakhi Sawant is super entertaining.

What are the good things and bad things about social media?

Social media has expanded the number of jobs, entertainers, and content creators, so that’s the great side of it. The bad side of it is that it can be misleading and we have no control over it.

Whose profile do you visit for the thirst trap?

I don’t have a thirst trap.

One word for trolls.

Get a life!

Have you ever flirted with a fan on social media?

No, my fans are too little. They are like 13-15 years old kids.

Message for your fans on social media.

Thank you for all your support. I am always eager to check your comments, the things that you liked, and the things that you didn’t like. Your support always motivates me to work harder.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

