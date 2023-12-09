Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Nilofar Gesawat roped in for movie Mrs

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Nilofar Gesawat is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mrs. yes you heard right actress Nilofar Gesawat who was last seen in Gadar 2 as Simrat Kaur's mother is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mrs along with Sanya Malhotra.

Well, the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what the actress has to offer with the movie.

