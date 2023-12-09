Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Nilofar Gesawat roped in for movie Mrs

Actress Nilofar Gesawat who was last seen in Gadar 2 as Simrat Kaur's mother is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mrs along with Sanya Malhotra
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 10:16
movie_image: 
Nilofar Gesawat

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Nilofar Gesawat is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mrs. yes you heard right actress Nilofar Gesawat who was last seen in Gadar 2 as Simrat Kaur's mother is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mrs along with Sanya Malhotra.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “I want to do all types of cinema in different languages that add value to narrative” - Girija Oak

Well, the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what the actress has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this news? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read What! Akshay Kumar wishes Shah Rukh Khan on the success of Jawan, here's what the actor replied

Nilofar Gesawat NILOFER GESAWAT FANS Gadar 2 Mrs Sanya Malhotra JAWAN Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 10:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Ishaan’s surprise birthday brings a happy family moment, Isha pours her heart in a letter
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Befitting Reply! Surekha points out at Isha’s loneliness, the latter makes her mouth shut
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Pakhi's life in danger as 3 men find her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
MTV Roadies 19: What! Sonu Sood announces new twist, leaves everyone shocked
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Pandya Store: Interesting! Chiku blames Amresh for breaking store, Natasha shocked
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Hottie! Here are the times actress Isha Rikhi Gaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Isha Rikhi has been winning the hearts of the fans and getting all the love for her contribution, she...
Recent Stories
Rikhi Gaur
Hottie! Here are the times actress Isha Rikhi Gaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rikhi Gaur
Hottie! Here are the times actress Isha Rikhi Gaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks
Vicky Kaushal
Really! Vicky Kaushal’s ex Harleen Sethi finds love in Vaibhav Raj Gupta; couple to have Roka ceremony by the end of the year?
Kareena Kapoor
What! When Kareena Kapoor revealed being traumatized after the brutal trolling over son Taimur’s name
Firoz Nadiadwala
Oh NO! Firoz Nadiadwala’s Welcome to the Jungle in trouble as FWICE forbids the film’s shooting over non-payment of dues by the filmmaker
Shah
Wow! Check out the education qualifications of the Jawan stars
Akshay
What! Akshay Kumar wishes Shah Rukh Khan on the success of Jawan, here's what the actor replied