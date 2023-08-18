Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur reveals she always likes to see THIS actor on social media

MUMBAI: Simrat Kaur is currently enjoying the super success of Gadar 2 which also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. A few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted and played a game called Social Media Stars with her.

During the game segment, Simrat answered some interesting questions about social media...

When did you create your first social media account?

I don’t remember, but I had to hide it from my family as Facebook was not allowed at that time (laughs).

For you, is social media a blessing or a curse?

It’s both; curse because a lot of time goes into it while scrolling on reels. It’s like you keep scrolling and three hours are done. The good part is that I can travel virtually.

Which social media account do you follow for thirst trap?

Not a thirst trap, but someone I really like to see is Hrithik Roshan.

One word for trolls.

Keep trolling, it's fun (laughs)!

Have you ever flirted with a fan on social media?

No

A message for your fans on social media.

For all the fans and followers on social media, thank you so much for the kind of efforts you all put in for liking and commenting on every post, and making cute edits of everything. I will try to do my best and give you guys more.

