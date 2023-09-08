Exclusive! “Gadar 2 is a complete family entertainer, which is less to be seen in today’s time” - Nilofer Gesawat

MUMBAI: Actress Nilofer Gesawat is indeed one of the popular names we have in the acting space. Over the time, she has been blessing the fans with some great acting projects, which indeed gets lots of love from the fans. The actress is now all set to be seen in the upcoming action entertainer, Gadar 2 which has Sunny Deol in the leading role.

Nilofer Gesawat on her character in the movie Gadar 2

Actress Nilofer Gesawat says that she will be seen playing a mother in the movie. Her role is of a mother to Simrat Kaur, who is in Pakistan. The bond of this mother and daughter is unique and special. She loves her daughter a lot and what comes in her way is shown in the movie.

Nilofer Gesawat on her shooting experience

Actress Nilofer Gesawat says that it was a great experience being on Anil Shamra’a set. The cast bonded like family and the freshness was seen on the screen. The actress says that Anil Sharma is a director of one of a kind, who surely knows his craft and she is really blessed and fortunate to be in a part of his movie.

Nilofer Gesawat on the high points and USP of the movie

Actress Nilofer Gesawat says that Gadar 2 is a complete family entertainer. The movie can be watched with the whole family, which is less to be seen in today’s time. Nilofer Gesawat also adds that she is really proud of this movie and is eagerly waiting for the fans to watch it.

