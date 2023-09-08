Exclusive! “Gadar 2 is a complete family entertainer, which is less to be seen in today’s time” - Nilofer Gesawat

Actress Nilofer Gesawat spoke about her movie Gadar 2 and also on the USP of the movie.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 15:00
movie_image: 
Nilofer Gesawat

MUMBAI: Actress Nilofer Gesawat is indeed one of the popular names we have in the acting space. Over the time, she has been blessing the fans with some great acting projects, which indeed gets lots of love from the fans. The actress is now all set to be seen in the upcoming action entertainer, Gadar 2 which has Sunny Deol in the leading role.

Nilofer Gesawat on her character in the movie Gadar 2

Actress Nilofer Gesawat says that she will be seen playing a mother in the movie. Her role is of a mother to Simrat Kaur, who is in Pakistan. The bond of this mother and daughter is unique and special. She loves her daughter a lot and what comes in her way is shown in the movie.

Nilofer Gesawat on her shooting experience

Actress Nilofer Gesawat says that it was a great experience being on Anil Shamra’a set. The cast bonded like family and the freshness was seen on the screen. The actress says that Anil Sharma is a director of one of a kind, who surely knows his craft and she is really blessed and fortunate to be in a part of his movie.

Also read –Exclusive! Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 or Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which film has a better pre-release buzz? Film business expert reveals

Nilofer Gesawat on the high points and USP of the movie

Actress Nilofer Gesawat says that Gadar 2 is a complete family entertainer. The movie can be watched with the whole family, which is less to be seen in today’s time. Nilofer Gesawat also adds that she is really proud of this movie and is eagerly waiting for the fans to watch it.

What are your views on actress Nilofer Gesawat and how excited are you for Gadar 2? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ –Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen and their family dynamics; “She never tried to separate us"

NILOFER GESAWAT NILOFER GESAWAT FANS NILOFER GESAWAT MOVIES Gadar 2 Sunny Deol Anil Sharma Ameesha Patel Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Lost and Found! Ishaan finds Savi, shocked to know who is responsible for Savi’s suffering
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exclusive! “Gadar 2 is a complete family entertainer, which is less to be seen in today’s time” - Nilofer Gesawat
MUMBAI: Actress Nilofer Gesawat is indeed one of the popular names we have in the acting space. Over the time, she has...
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Gungun to suggest a smart plan to prove Radha’s innocence. But will it help?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has been an...
EXCLUSIVE! Twinkle Arora on Udaariyaan taking a leap: We weren't given an official notice, we came to know about it just 10 days prior
MUMBAI: Twinkle Arora played the role of Nehmat in Colors' show Udaariyaan.The actress was paired opposite Hitesh...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Kya Baat Hai! Kunal Vijaykar and Devashree Sanghvi to enter the house
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place next Monday and finally, the...
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Oh NO! Viper sets out to kill Pratiksha, but this major twist happens!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan...
Recent Stories
Nilofer Gesawat
Exclusive! “Gadar 2 is a complete family entertainer, which is less to be seen in today’s time” - Nilofer Gesawat
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! “No SRK No Don” say fans all over, as the new Don Ranveer Singh gets introduced
Shiny Ahuja
Must Read! Shiny Ahuja’s plea for 10 years passport renewal gets approved by HC after conviction in the 2011 r**e case
Vivek Oberoi
Exciting! Vivek Oberoi joins the cast of Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller reportedly titled ‘Hero No 1’ by Jagan Shakti
Akriti Singh
Hawwt! Here are times actress Akriti Singh left us speechless with her hot looks
Aamir Khan
Exciting! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on 3rd January?
Ileana D’Cruz
Aww! New mom Ileana D’Cruz shares first picture with son Koi Phoenix Dolan, check it out here