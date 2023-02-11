Exclusive! Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on coming back with Gadar 2, “…I knew that whenever the story of Tara, Sakina and Jeete will be shown, it will surely be loved once again.”

MUMBAI: Indian Director Anil Sharma, famously known for movies Sunny Deol starrer Gadar and Gadar 2, is one of the most talented directors in the Hindi film Industry. The actor started his career as a director at a very young age with the movie, Shraddhanjali, which gained him immense love and appreciation.

Apart from Gadar and Gadar 2, the director has made some more great movies like Julie, Genius, Veer Apne, The Hero: Love Story Of a Spy and many more.

The director really knows the craft and the key to making a successful film. Gadar 2 was a movie that saw Sunny Deol’s comeback and it broke a lot of records worldwide. The movie made 691.08cr collections worldwide and is now ready for its worldwide Television Premiere on Zee TV on 4th November, 8pm.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the director Anil Sharma where we asked him about the audience response, coming up with Gadar 2 after a long time and much more.

How do you feel about the collection and the audience response for the movie Gadar 2, not just in theatres but also on TV?

I am very excited. The audience’s love has been increasing more and more. What more does a director want? I am very happy and I would like to thank the audience and god.

How did the idea of making Gadar 2 come to your mind and what made you believe that this will surely work at this point of time?

We were thinking about it for a long time but for many years we did not get the right story. As Gadar 1 was such a huge success, I knew that whenever the story of Tara, Sakina and Jeete will be shown, it will surely be loved once again. So we were waiting for a story and God gave us the story. Shaktimaan Ji came and narrated the story to me. Right on that day I decided that I will make Gadar 2 now.

How proud do you feel as a father seeing Utkarsh Sharma’s success and what tips did you give him while or before shooting for the movie?

Every father wants that he gets recognized by his son’s name instead of his own. Even I want people to know me as the father of Utkarsh Sharma. He has started his journey and he still has to go ahead. I am very confident that one day he will be loved by everyone. I want Utkarsh to be known by the audiences as one of the greatest actors. I am sure that it will happen one day, I have full confidence in him. I am very proud of him.

