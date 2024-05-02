Exclusive! Gadar 2 star Nilofar Gesawat to be seen in Big Bat Film’s next

MUMBAI : With the Rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on ott platform in terms of movies and series and now keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from OTT world we are back.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Nilofar Gesawat will seen in the upcoming movie of Big Bat Films, yes you heard right, Actress Nilofar Gesawat who has been known for her movies like Raazi (2018), Haseen Dillruba (2021) and Gadar 2 (2023) will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Aamir

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with this upcoming movie.

Also it is said that the movie is based on Amir Hussain Lone who was a cricketer from Bijbehara village in Jammu and Kashmir. He is known for being an armless cricketer, the movie will be directed by Mahesh V. Bhatt and will be produced by Big Bat Films.

