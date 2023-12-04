Exclusive! Gajendra Chauhan and Mukesh Tiwari roped in for movie Six Nine Five

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from Bollywood, digital and Television, TellyChakkar is back with exclusive information coming from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Gajendra Chauhan and Mukesh Tiwari are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Six Nine Five. Yes, you heard right. Actor Gajendra Chauhan, who has been winning the hearts of the fans with his acting in different movies and serials, will be seen collaborating with Mukesh Tiwari, who is known for movie Gangajal and his character Vasooli bhai in Golmaal series. The both will be seen in the movie titled Six Nine Five coming from Shadani Films.

The casting of the movie has been done by Prashant Shyam Sri, and we look forward to what different these amazing actors have to offer in this movie, as it is always a treat to watch them on screen.

