Exclusive! Gangubai Kathiawadi fame Anuj Sharma roped in for Meri Chadiya

MUMBAI: While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

We have exclusively learned that Anuj Shama has been roped in for the film Meri Chadiya. The star will be seen in the leading role. The details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Recently, the first look of the film Meri Chadiya was launched. The total length of the film is of approximately 60 minutes which will focus on the journey of Anuj’s life.

The film has been directed by Deepak S Garg.

On the work front, Anuj Sharma was last seen in the movie Jaunpur. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also has Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn features in an extended cameo appearance. The film will have its world premiere at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival to be held from 10 to 20 February 2022 and will release in theatres on 25th February 2022.

Well, it is surely going to be exciting to see what his character will be like.

