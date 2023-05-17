Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat

MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the movies, digital shows and Television, we are back with another explosive information from the world of entertainment.

Tellychakkar has learnt that actress Anushka Kaushik will be seen in the movie Rumi Ki Sharafat, yes you heard right actress Anushka Kaushik who was seen and loved in the OTT show Garmi for Sony LIV is now all set to be seen in the upcoming comedy flick titled Rumi Ki Sharafat.

Well the detailed information about the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with the movie.

