Exclusive! Gaurav Arora on why he took a break from movies, “I actually said no to 21 films”

MUMBAI: Gaurav Arora made his acting debut with Love Games and he was later seen in Raaz Reboot. While his performance was appreciated in both the movies, we didn’t get to see him in more films, and he took a break before making a comeback with the series Broken But Beautiful 2.

Gaurav is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Asur season 2. TellyChakkar recently interacted with him and spoke to him about the break that he took, Asur season 3 and more...

After Love Games and Raaz Reboot, you didn’t star in any movie and even took a break from acting. So, were you not getting good offers or you became choosy?

Love Games didn’t do well and Raaz (Reboot) was just about okay. After that I actually said no to 21 films; the kind of films that were coming my way I knew they were not going to take me anywhere. That is when I made a decision that it has to be quality, and I rather take a step back and work on myself. My only thing was that I have to be associated with a good set of people, more creative minds and it has to be a quality product. So, everything that has come after that has done well, and it has been quality work.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects after Asur season 2.

I have just signed something, and I will start shooting in July first week mostly. That’s when the monsoon is going to kick in and I don’t know how we will shoot. So, there’s something exciting and it is under wraps, so I think soon you will hear about it.

Is Asur season 3 happening?

For that, you really have to watch season 2 and wait to see what happens in the end.

