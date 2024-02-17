Exclusive! Gaurav Sharma and Ulka Gupta roped in for upcoming Hindi movie 1857 Revolution?

There’s an upcoming movie 1857 Revolution which is soon to be released on big screens and a lot of details are yet to be revealed. Now Tellychakkar is here with yet another update from the world of Hindi movies bringing an update about the movie.
Gaurav Sharma

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, movies and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

We get to see some amazing content on the big screen and it seems as if the audience is really loving the flow of content as it has a lot of uniqueness.

As per sources, Gaurav Sharma and Ulka Gupta have been roped in for the movie. While their characters are not revealed, it is said that they will play important roles in the series.

Gaurav Sharma can be seen currently in the Hindi movie Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak where along with him we can see actors like Rajesh Sharma, Bhushan Pattiyal and Chittaranjan Giri.

On the other hand, Ulka Gupta was last seen in the Sab TV serial Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare. The actress is most known for her lead role in the Zee TV serial Jhansi Ki Rani.

About Author

1
RIP! Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19