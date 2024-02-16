Exclusive! Gaurav Sharma on what can audience expect from the movie Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak..?, “Audience can expect a realistic and very logical film”

MUMBAI: The audience has been enjoying the smooth flow of great quality content. Lately we have been getting to watch some teasers and trailers and one of them was of Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak..? The trailer stirred a conversation amongst the audience and built a hype as to what the movie holds for the audience.

The movie released today and it seems the audience have discovered what the movie is about. However, before going to the audience, we got in touch with one of the cast members of the movie.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Gaurav Sharma who plays a vital role in the movie. Gaurav Sharma opened up in the conversation and gave some interesting insights when asked about the movie, his character and what can the audience expect from it.

About the movie

To this, Gaurav Sharma said that the movie is based on true incidents and events which are happening even now as due to a certain law of ‘Waqf’ the people can claim the land to be theirs. The actor said that he comes from Meerut and has seen such incidents happening. Talking further about the movie the actor said that it is based on a family that is stuck in a similar situation and have a property that is being forcefully taken away due to the law and even the people around them are against the family. So basically it is a survival story of the family that shows how a murder nearby connects to all the controversy and who is responsible for it. He further added that the movie has been shot in Dehradun and it has taken 3-4 years of research. Gaurav Sharma clarified that the movie is not against any religion or community but is a try to bring some facts and truth on the surface.

About his character

To this, Gaurav Sharma said that he is a part of the family that is fighting for their survival. Describing the family, Gaurav Sharma said that it’s a middle class family, has a small business while trying to fight some difficult situations and fighting some internal wars. Meanwhile the people around the family are trying to kick them out by making things extremely uncomfortable for them. On talking about his character, Gaurav Sharma said that, his character is someone who is frustrated and is trying to tell his parents to leave the place but the parents don’t listen to him as the house is dear to them and it’s tough to start another life elsewhere.

What can the audience expect?

To this, Gaurav Sharma said that audience can expect a realistic and very logical film as there is nothing in the movie that’s put without research. He added that there was nothing controversial in the movie when they were ready with it and later the censor board even whatever they felt was controversial.

This was our conversation with Gaurav Sharma. Tell us what you think about the movie, in the comment section below.

