Exclusive! Geeta Agarwal Sharma to be seen in Opium

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in giving exclusive news from the world of entertainment and here's a news about Geeta Agarwal Sharma. The actress will be seen in a movie titled Opium
MUMBAI: Many Bollywood actors are not concentrating more on doing content-driven films. Even actors who play supporting roles are getting good characters to portray in movies. One such actor is Geeta Agarwal Sharma. She has been a part of many famous movies like Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mubarakan, Chhapaak, and others. She is a popular face when it comes to playing supporting roles in the movies.

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in giving exclusive news from the world of entertainment and here’s a news about Geeta Agarwal Sharma. The actress will be seen in a movie titled Opium which also stars Manu Rishi Chadha, Sharib Hashmi, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Vinay Pathak, and Aeklavya Tomer.

Geeta Agarwal Sharma is a talented actress and it will be interesting to watch her in Opium which is directed by Aman Sachdeva. The storyline of the film on IMDb reads, “Five short stories attempt to examine the religious situation in India from multiple perspectives.”

Last year, Opium was selected for the International Film Festival of Kerala and was screened at 35th Tokyo International Film Festival. The movie is yet to get a theatrical or an OTT release in India.

Apart from Opium, Geeta Agarwal Sharma will be seen in a movie titled All India Rank which is being directed by Varun Grover. The movie also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Shashi Bhushan, Bodhisattva Sharma, and Samta Sudiksha.

