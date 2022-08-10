Exclusive! Geeta Agrawal Sharma roped in for Fukrey 3

Actress Geeta Agrawal Sharma is all set to be seen in the movie Fukrey 3
Geeta Agrawal Sharma

MUMBAI: Indeed Fukrey is one of the most loved franchise in Bollywood industry, the movie has been loved for its amazing storytelling and for some great comedy, the 3rd part of the movie is the talk of the town and the fans are eagerly waiting for it, and now Tellychakkar has some exclusive news with regards to the movie.

Tellychakkar has learnt that actress Geeta Agrawal Sharma has been roped in for movie, yes you heard right actress Geeta Agrawal Sharma who was seen and loved in several projects like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Chhapaak (2020) and Raid (2018) is now all set to be seen in the movie Fukrey 3.

Well the detailed information about the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what the actress Geeta Agrawal Sharma has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this and how excited are you to see her in the movie Fukrey 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

