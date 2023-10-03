Exclusive! "Gender doesn't matter; it is all about the quality of story and people in our life" Jim Sarbh on mostly being part of women centric films

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Jim Sarbh spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and also on types of characters he looks forward to play.
Jim Sarbh

MUMBAI :Actor Jim Sarbh has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution with his movies and web series. He is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors we have in the Bollywood industry. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, the actor spoke in detail about his upcoming movie and also on mostly being a part of women centric movies. 

Jim Sarbh on is upcoming movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Jim Sarbh says that he is very excited that someone has taken interest in this subject and taken initiative to make a movie out of it. He adds that when he heard about this concept and the subject, he couldn't believe that something like this existed. The actor said that the movie is written with full determination and passion and is about a mother’s struggle. It is very inspiring to see something like this.

Jim Sarbh on mostly being a part of women centric movies

As we have seen, the actor has mostly been a part of women centric movies. The actor says that it is not the gender which matters, it is the quality of story and character which he believes in and chooses to do, not to forgot the quality of people in our life as well. So, it is not about the gender, it is about people whom you trust.
 

Jim Sarbh on the parameters he looks forward to before saying yes for any project or character

Jim Sarbh says that he definitely looks at how his character affects the entire plot of the movie and he is definitely looks at what different shade this particular character will allow him to explore. The actor also sees the potential of humour and drama in the character, he also sees the power of doing things which he cannot do in real life and mainly he looks how compelling the story is

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Jim Sarbh in his movies and we look forward to see what different he has to offer in this upcoming movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and the movie is all set to hit the the big screen on 17th March.

What are your views on the actor Jim Sarbh and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

