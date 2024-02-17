Exclusive! Ghar Set Hai and Summer Camp actor Gaurav Sarathe roped in for movie titled Naya Daur

Actor Gaurav Sarathe, who was seen and loved in the projects like Ghar Set Hai (2022), Summer Camp (2018) and Patri (2020) is all set to be seen in the movie titled Naya Daur
Gaurav Sarathe

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with the same.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Gaurav Sarathe will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Naya Daur. Yes, you heard right Actor Gaurav Sarathe, who was seen and loved in the projects like Ghar Set Hai (2022), Summer Camp (2018) and Patri (2020) is all set to be seen in the movie titled  Naya Daur that will have Annu Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles.

Movie Naya Daur will be directed by Ravindra Ram Patil, also the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different Gaurav Sarathe has to offer with this upcoming movie, as it is always a treat to watch him in his projects.

What are your views on the actor Gaurav Sarathe, and how excited are you to see him in the new series? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

