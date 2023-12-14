Exclusive: Ghoomer actor Bhagya Bhanushali bags Pawan Wadeyar directorial Awasthi Vs Awasthi

Bhagya has done shows in the likes of Ghoomer, Breathe: Into the Shadows and Adhura in the past. The film narrates a tale of a man who follows the path of truth and how she should look into his belief system before his chosen path becomes a basis for a major scam.
Awasthi

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with freshly baked news from the world of entertainment.

There are a lot of new films, TV shows and webseries which are being churned out and we strive hard to bring to our readers the latest information to keep our readers updated about the industry. One of the projects is by Kaash Entertainment. 

The film is titled Awasthi Vs Awasthi, which is directed by Pawan Wadeyar.

The movie will feature Geeta Basra in leading roles and other actors who will be a part of the cast are  Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Priya Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Shiv Panditt, Shishir Sharma, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Dalip Tahil, Darshana Banik, Akshay Kharodia, Jay Parashar, Keyur Bhangade and others in titular roles.

