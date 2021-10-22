Exclusive! Girls Hostel actress Trupti Khamkar roped in for Mr Lele alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie of Dharma Productions titled Mr Lele has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Initially, we heard that Varun Dhawan was roped in for the movie. But gradually, we have seen changes in the star cast. Now, the movie will star Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

And now, TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regard to the movie. Trupti Khamkar has been roped in for the movie. Yes, you heard right actress Trupti, who is known for her acting contribution in projects like Chutzpah and Girls Hostel 2.0, is all set to be seen in this upcoming movie along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Currently, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming web series titled Girgit.

Well, detailed information about the character to be played by the actress is still awaited, but it will be a treat to watch her in this upcoming movie.

