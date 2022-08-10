Exclusive! “Giving my best with Amitabh Bachchan was my constant effort” Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI :Actress Rashmika Mandanna who is also known as the National Crush, is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, over the time we have seen so beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. The actress is currently winning the hearts of the fans with her Bollywood debut titled Goodbye which also has Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role.



While interacting with Tellychakkar actress Rashmika Mandanna spoke in detail about the love she has been getting since for her debut in Bollywood industry and on her shooting experience and working with the great Amitabh Bachchan



Rashmika Mandanna on the love she has been getting in North



Rashmika Mandanna said it’s like a warm feeling and such a special thing that she has been getting some great response and love from the north. People are very much open to show their feelings and she is getting some beautiful responses already for the movie. She is strongly looking forward to the responses the fans will give to her on her Bollywood debut.



Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan



Rashmika Mandanna says there are handful of people who get such an opportunity to make their Bollywood debut with the great Amitabh Bachchan and she was one of them, so she wanted to make the most of this situation, giving the best shot whenever Amitabh Bacchan was in the frame was her constant effort. She adds that Amitabh Bacchan is the man of few words and definitely he is an institution in itself, it was a great learning experience too.



Rashmika Mandanna on the shooting experience



Rashmika Mandanna says that it was a great experience collaborating with the cast, especially Amitabh Bachchan, it was like a family Bond with everyone during the shooting experience.

No doubt the movie is already winning the hands of the fans all over, if you have seen the movie, do share your views on the movie and the actress Rashmika Mandanna in the comment section below.



