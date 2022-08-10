Exclusive! “Giving the best shot whenever Amitabh Bacchan was in the frame was my constant effort,” says Rashmika Mandanna

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Rashmika Mandanna spoke in detail about her movie Goodbye, where she also spoke in detail about her shooting experience and working with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

 

MUMBAI : Actress Rashmika Mandanna who is also known as the National Crush, is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space.

Over the time, we have seen so beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. The actress is currently winning the hearts of the fans with her Bollywood debut titled Goodbye which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role.

While interacting with Tellychakkar, actress Rashmika Mandanna spoke in detail about the love she has been getting for her debut in Bollywood industry, her shooting experience and working with the great Amitabh Bachchan!

Rashmika Mandanna on the love she has been getting in North:

Rashmika Mandanna said it’s like a warm feeling and such a special thing that she has been getting some great response and love from the north. People are very much open to show their feelings and she is getting some beautiful responses already for the movie. She is strongly looking forward to the responses the fans will have on her Bollywood debut.

 

Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan:

Rashmika Mandanna says there are a handful of people who get such an opportunity to make their Bollywood debut with the great Amitabh Bachchan and she was one of them, so she wanted to make the most of this situation. Giving the best shot whenever Amitabh Bacchan was in the frame was her constant effort. She adds that Amitabh Bacchan is a man of a few words and definitely he is an institution in himself. It was a great learning experience too.

Rashmika Mandanna on the shooting experience:

Rashmika Mandanna says that it was a great experience collaborating with the cast, especially Amitabh Bachchan. It was like a family Bonding with everyone during the shooting.

No doubt the movie is already winning the hands of the fans all over!

If you have seen the movie, do share your views on the movie and how you liked actress Rashmika Mandanna in the film in the comment section below.

