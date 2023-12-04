Exclusive! Govind Namdev and Akhilendra Mishra joins the cast of movie Six Nine Five

MUMBAI: Tellychakakr has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and Television, and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Govind Namdev and Akhilendra Mishra are all set to be seen in the movie titled Six Nine Five, yes you heard right, actor Govind Namdev who has been contributing to the Bollywood industry over the time is now all set to collaborate with actor Akhilendra Mishra who is known for his role as Kroor Singh in the 1990s Doordarshan fantasy television series Chandrakanta. His other notable works include the character of Mirchi Seth in the 1999 critically acclaimed film Sarfarosh.

The casting of the movie has been done by Prashant Shyam Sri, and we look forward to see what different these amazing actors have to offer with their movie as it is always a treat to watch them on screen.

