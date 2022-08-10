Exclusive! Gul Panag roped in for movie titled Aloo Bhujia

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Gul Panag has been roped in for movie titled Aloo Bhujia, yes you heard right actress Gul Panag who has been grabbing the attention and winning their hearts with her movies and characters is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Aloo Bhujia which will be directed by Lakshmi R Iyer.

Well, the detailed information about the movie and the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with the movie.

