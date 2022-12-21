Exclusive! Gullak series actress Sunita Rajwar roped in movie Jhansi ka Rajkumar

MUMBAI : Over the time we have seen some beautiful projects being made with the rise in consumption of content, no doubt the fans always look forward to the information with regards upcoming projects and now TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Sunita Rajwar will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Jhasi ka Rajkumar, yes you heard right, actress Sunita Rajwar who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution with the projects like Gullak, The Great Weddings Of Munnes, Stree, Bala and others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Jhasi Ka Rajkumar. Which will be directed by Axone fame Director Nicholas Kharkongor.

ALSO READ – Before Cirkus releases, here’s a look at the top 5 openings of Ranveer Singh

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress Sunita Rajwar is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with this upcoming movie as it is always a treat to watch the actress on screen defiling her craft.

What are your views on the actress Sunita Rajwar and how excited are you to see the actress in this upcoming movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – “Why is her face looking like this, he has lost her charm” - netizens troll Deepika Padukone on this latest picture from the upcoming song of Pathaan