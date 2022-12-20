Exclusive! Gulshan Devaiah and Namita Dubey roped in for the movie Jhansi Ka Rajkumar

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information coming from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Gulshan Devaiah and Namita Dubey have been roped in for the movie tentatively titled as Jhansi Ka Rajkumar. Yes, you heard right! Actor Gulshan Devaiah has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing contribution in projects like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Badhai Do, Hunter, and Blurr. He is now all set to be seen in an upcoming movie, tentatively titled as Jhansi Ka Rajkumar, along with the actress Namita Dubey, who is known for her amazing projects like Aspirants, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and others.

Well, the title Jhansi Ka Rajkumar is tentative as of now, and the final name will be revealed soon. The movie will be directed by Axone fame director Nicholas Kharkongor. Detailed information about the character that will be played by the actors are still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what they have to offer with this upcoming movie. It is always a treat to watch these beautiful talents on screen.

How excited are you with this information? Do let us know in the comment section below.

