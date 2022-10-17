EXCLUSIVE! Gulshan Grover roped in for Zee Studios’ upcoming film “Covid Stories”

MUMBAI: Zee Studios has always been at the forefront in bringing great content for the audience. It has yet again an interesting project in its bag titled “Covid Stories. It is set to release soon.

As per sources, Gulshan Grover has been roped in for the film. There is not much information about his character but he is said to play a pivotal role.

Gulshan Grover is an Indian actor and producer who has appeared in over 400 films. He is popularly known as the "Bad Man" of Bollywood because of his ability to create an impact with his negative roles in films

Zee Studios is a film production and distribution studio established in 2012, as a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.

It has produced films like Gadar, Jazbaa, Sairat, Rustom, Mom, Manikarnika, Kesari and many more.

