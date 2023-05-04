Exclusive! Harman Baweja roped in for movie Bhagwat

Harman Baweja is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Bhagwat which will have Arshad Warsi
movie_image: 
TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Harman Bhaweja will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Bhagwat, yes you hard right, actor Harman Bhaweja who has been winning the hearts of the fans since his Bollywood debut with the movie Love Story 2050 is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Bhagwat which will also have Arshad Warsi.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Harman Bhaweja will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Bhagwat, yes you hard right, actor Harman Bhaweja who has been winning the hearts of the fans since his Bollywood debut with the movie Love Story 2050 is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Bhagwat which will also have Arshad Warsi.

Well the detailed information about the character which will played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with his upcoming movie.

What are your views on the actor and how excited are you to see him in the new movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

About Author

