Exclusive! Harman Baweja roped in for movie Bhagwat

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Harman Bhaweja will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Bhagwat, yes you hard right, actor Harman Bhaweja who has been winning the hearts of the fans since his Bollywood debut with the movie Love Story 2050 is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Bhagwat which will also have Arshad Warsi.

Well the detailed information about the character which will played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with his upcoming movie.

