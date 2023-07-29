Exclusive! Has Abhishek Bachchan replaced Salman Khan in Dancing Dad? Remo D’Souza makes BIG revelation

During an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, Remo D'Souza spoke in detail about his upcoming project and on working with Abhishek Bachchan.
Remo D’Souza makes BIG revelation

MUMBAI :Remo D'Souza is no doubt one of the finest choreographers we have in Indian cinema. Over the time with his amazing contribution in the dancing field, he has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and also in the industry.

We have seen and loved the choreographer in different dance reality shows and he is now all set to come up with the Hip Hop show on Amazon Mini TV.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Remo D'Souza spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Dancing Dad and commented on whether Abhishek Bachchan will be a part of the movie.

Remo D'Souza says that first of all, the title 'Dancing Dad' was never announced by him. It was the public who gave the title. He adds that there was a movie which was supposed to happen along with Salman Khan and Daisy Shah, but that never did. He ended up making Race 3.

As we all know, there were many reports and news suggesting that actor Abhishek Bachchan replaced Salman Khan in the movie Dancing Dad. On this, choreographer and director Remo D'Souza says that there is a movie which he is going to be shot with actor Abhishek Bachchan, but it is not Dancing Dad. It is a completely different movie.

Well, this news has grabbed our attention and we look forward to the collaboration of Remo D'Souza and Abhishek Bachchan and what they have to offer with the upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for this collaboration? Do let us know in the comment section below.

