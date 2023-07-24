Exclusive! Has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani created a good pre-release buzz? Here’s what film business expert has to say

MUMBAI: After many weeks, finally a big Hindi film is slated to release this week. We are talking about Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with film producer and business expert Girish Johar about it. When asked about what’s the buzz of RRKPK, he stated, “The buzz is quite decent. The awareness level is quite high, but they have to build up on it more. Right now, everyone is talking about Barbie and Oppenheimer. But, once the advance bookings open from Monday onwards, the film should start picking up its promotions.”

When we told him that this is an important film for Ranveer when it comes to box office, he said, “Yes, it is a very important film for Ranveer Singh because his last few outings have not done well at the box office. So, it’s a critical film and coming from Dharma Productions, the film is loaded with expectations; not only from the fraternity, but even from the audiences. Karan is directing it and he is coming after a while, so it adds a lot of value and expectations.”

While talking about the opening numbers, Girish Johar said, “It’s too early to say, but I would be happy if it opens in a double digit figure.”

The trailer and the songs of the film have grabbed everyone’s attention, and it is expected that the movie will do well at the box office.

