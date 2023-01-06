Exclusive! Has Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke created a good pre-release? Here's what film business expert has to say

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is all set to release tomorrow. TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, and spoke to him about the film.
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 15:34
movie_image: 
what film business expert has to say

MUMBAI :Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is all set to release tomorrow (2nd June 2023). The trailer and the songs have grabbed everyone’s attention.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, and when asked about the buzz around the film, he said, “There has been a lull for a while, so something like this is truly refreshing. They have made the effort to create a buzz, so the awareness level is pretty much above decent, I am pretty confident that the lull before and the lull ahead will add to the curiosity levels of watching the film presently. But, eventually we all know that it boils down to the content and I really hope it matches the audiences’ expectations. But yes, it is something to look forward to at the box office.”

Also Read:  Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “Content is the king and everyone needs to understand that”

Before the pandemic, both Sara and Vicky were seen in flops like Love Aaj Kal and Bhoot: The Haunted Ship respectively. So, when asked Girish Johar whether this will be a test of their stardom, he said, “Box office is dreaded these days so stardom is a very huge thing. Honestly, post pandemic and OTT, the concept of stardom is dwindling away. Both Vicky and Sara are very new starlets in this game, so I would not put them in the stardom bracket, but I would definitely put them in the young talent which are budding. So, I really hope that they do get the audiences to the theatres.”

Further talking about what can be the opening of the film, he said, “We know that box office is very dynamic, word of mouth changes the dynamics of the box office the very day itself. I am expecting the opening in the range of Rs. 1.50-2 crore. If it is good, it can build up on and do further over the day and if it doesn't match the expectations it will come down. They are planning to release it in 1500+ screens which is a good screen count and there are other factors which can help the film generate a good start. So, definitely I hope they capitalise on it.”

Also Read:  Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"

Are you excited for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

Sara Ali Khan Vicky Kaushal Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Girish Johar Sharib Hashmi Inaamulhaq Love Aaj Kal Bhoot The Haunted Ship Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 15:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
HILARIOUS! Anupamaa's Sagar Parekh aka Samar has the funniest birthday wish for on-screen ladylove Nishi Saxena; Check out
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is the most loved show on small screens. The viewers are in love with the show's...
Must Read! Arjun Kapoor reacts to pregnancy rumors of Malaika Arora, says “check with us once in a while…”
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’...
Exclusive! Has Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke created a good pre-release? Here's what film business expert has to say
MUMBAI :Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is all set to release tomorrow (2nd June 2023)....
Exclusive! Balika Vadhu actor Amar Sharma roped in for new show Tum Bin Jaoun Kahan
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of Movies, OTT,...
EXCLUSIVE! Riya Bhattacharje and Tanish Mahendru bags Atrangii OTT's upcoming series
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Rachana Mistry from Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' shows her directorial skills for the upcoming sequence
MUMBAI: Rachna Mistry, a talented actress and the lead of show  'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' on Star Bharat demonstrated her...
Recent Stories
Arjun Kapoor
Must Read! Arjun Kapoor reacts to pregnancy rumors of Malaika Arora, says “check with us once in a while…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arjun Kapoor
Must Read! Arjun Kapoor reacts to pregnancy rumors of Malaika Arora, says “check with us once in a while…”
Urvashi Rautela
WHAT! Urvashi Rautela buys a Rs 190 crore bungalow? Netizens say, "Itne paise inko aate Kahan se Hain"
Amy Aela, the doppelganger of Katrina Kaif
Wow! Check out the hottest photoshoot of Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, Amy Aela
Alia Bhatt
RIP! Alia Bhatt’s grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan passes away
Hindi film actresses a run for their money
WOW! Alena Khalifeh, the journalist who proposed Salman Khan, is so gorgeous that she can give Hindi film actresses a run for their money
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Woah! Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion proves all is well between Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji – View Pics