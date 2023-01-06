Exclusive! Has Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke created a good pre-release? Here's what film business expert has to say

MUMBAI :Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is all set to release tomorrow (2nd June 2023). The trailer and the songs have grabbed everyone’s attention.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, and when asked about the buzz around the film, he said, “There has been a lull for a while, so something like this is truly refreshing. They have made the effort to create a buzz, so the awareness level is pretty much above decent, I am pretty confident that the lull before and the lull ahead will add to the curiosity levels of watching the film presently. But, eventually we all know that it boils down to the content and I really hope it matches the audiences’ expectations. But yes, it is something to look forward to at the box office.”

Before the pandemic, both Sara and Vicky were seen in flops like Love Aaj Kal and Bhoot: The Haunted Ship respectively. So, when asked Girish Johar whether this will be a test of their stardom, he said, “Box office is dreaded these days so stardom is a very huge thing. Honestly, post pandemic and OTT, the concept of stardom is dwindling away. Both Vicky and Sara are very new starlets in this game, so I would not put them in the stardom bracket, but I would definitely put them in the young talent which are budding. So, I really hope that they do get the audiences to the theatres.”

Further talking about what can be the opening of the film, he said, “We know that box office is very dynamic, word of mouth changes the dynamics of the box office the very day itself. I am expecting the opening in the range of Rs. 1.50-2 crore. If it is good, it can build up on and do further over the day and if it doesn't match the expectations it will come down. They are planning to release it in 1500+ screens which is a good screen count and there are other factors which can help the film generate a good start. So, definitely I hope they capitalise on it.”

