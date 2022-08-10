Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba Actor Nilofar Gesawat roped in for Anees Barudewala’s Dhaak!

Ruslan is quite popular in films as well as in the television industry. He made his television debut in the serial Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara,
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 20:11
Director Anees Barudewala is coming up with a new movies titled ‘Dhaak’.

We bring you the exclusive update, that Actor Nilofar Gesawat has been roped for Anees Barudewala’s movie Dhaak.

Gesawat is known for Raazi (2018), Haseen Dillruba (2021) and EkDe Ek (2021).
The film stars Mohd Salim in the role of Surya, a young man who cannot see the injustice being done to people. Surya is an idealistic youth who is ready to fight for social service and justice. Sheena Shahabadi is playing the role of Rani in the film who is the spoiled daughter of a rich father. Avinash Wadhawan has played the role of Surya’s father. Director Anees Barudwale has made the hit film 3 Shyne.
