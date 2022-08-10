Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba actor Nilofar Gesawat roped in for Anees Barudwale’s Dhaak

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Director Anees Barudwale is coming up with a new movies titled ‘Dhaak’.

We bring you the exclusive update that actor Nilofar Gesawat has been roped for Anees Barudwale's movie Dhaak.

Gesawat is known for Raazi (2018), Haseen Dillruba (2021) and EkDe Ek (2021).

The film stars Mohd Salim in the role of Surya, a young man who cannot see the injustice being done to people. Surya is an idealistic youth who is ready to fight for social service and justice. Sheena Shahabadi is playing the role of Rani in the film who is the spoiled daughter of a rich father. Avinash Wadhawan has played the role of Surya’s father. Director Anees Barudwale has made the hit film 3 Shyaane.

