Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba and Sui Dhaaga actress Yamini Das roped in for Babli Bouncer

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world on Bollywood digital and television TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

As we all know actress Tamanna Bhatia is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Babli Bouncer which will be directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. This upcoming movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced because it is coming from one of the finest directors of Bollywood.

And now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the upcoming movie Babli Bouncer. TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Yamini Das has been roped in for the movie. Yes, you heard right veteran actress Yamini Das who is known for her amazing acting contribution with the projects like Hasene Dilruba, Sui Dhaaga, 14 Phere is now all set to be seen in this upcoming Tamanna Bhatia movie titled Babli Bouncer.

ALSO READ – (Wow! Tamanna Bhatia and Madhur Bhandarkar to collaborate for a movie Babli Bouncer)

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer as it is always a treat to watch the work of the actress.

How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Sexy! Check out these sizzling pictures of Priya Bapat)