Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba and Sui Dhaaga actress Yamini Das roped in for Babli Bouncer

Yamini Das who is known for Sui Dhaaga and Haseen Dilruba is all set to be seen in the movie Babli Bouncer which has Tamanna Bhatia in the leading role
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 13:15
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba and Sui Dhaaga actress Yamini Das roped in for Babli Bouncer

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world on Bollywood digital and television TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

As we all know actress Tamanna Bhatia is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Babli Bouncer which will be directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. This upcoming movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced because it is coming from one of the finest directors of Bollywood.

And now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the upcoming movie Babli Bouncer. TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Yamini Das has been roped in for the movie. Yes, you heard right veteran actress Yamini Das who is known for her amazing acting contribution with the projects like Hasene Dilruba, Sui Dhaaga, 14 Phere is now all set to be seen in this upcoming Tamanna Bhatia movie titled Babli Bouncer.

ALSO READ – (Wow! Tamanna Bhatia and Madhur Bhandarkar to collaborate for a movie Babli Bouncer)

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer as it is always a treat to watch the work of the actress.

How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Sexy! Check out these sizzling pictures of Priya Bapat)

Yamini Das Babli Bounceer Tamanna Bhatia Madhur Bhandarkar Haseen Dilruba Sui Dhaaga 14 Phere Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 13:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama Namaste America: Oh No! Baa and Vanraj come up with a plan to stop Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupama Namaste America: Woah! Vanraj defends Anupama against Ritika, Baa warns him
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! I thought I should drop a few kilos for the role: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Mohan aka Shabir Ahulwalia
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature...
Omg! Smart Jodi: Abhimanyu Dasani spills beans about Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The reality show Smart Jodi, which airs on...
Exclusive! This is what Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Mohan aka Shabir Ahulwalia has to say about missing Sriti Jha and about his bond with Neeharika Roy
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature...
Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba and Sui Dhaaga actress Yamini Das roped in for Babli Bouncer
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world on Bollywood digital and...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba and Sui Dhaaga actress Yamini Das roped in for Babli Bouncer
Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba and Sui Dhaaga actress Yamini Das roped in for Babli Bouncer
Latest Video