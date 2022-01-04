Exclusive! “Healthy criticism is very important for shaping up" Anjum Batra on social media trolling

MUMBAI: Actor Anjum Batra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, the actor was recently seen in the movie 83 which has Ranveer Singh in the leading role. Anjum Batra is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Shahid Kapoor starrer titled Jersey.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actor Anjum Batra with regards to his acting inspiration where he also spoke in detail about social media trolling.

Anjum Batra on his acting inspiration

Anjum Batra says that since childhood he has been a die-hard Shahrukh Khan fan, he has grown up watching Shahrukh Khan movies. Looking at Shahrukh Khan he decided to become an actor. His one and only dream was to work with the superstar Shahrukh Khan. The actor went candid and revealed it was a dream come true moment for him when he collaborated with Shahrukh Khan for the movie Jab Harry Met Sejal along with Imtiaz Ali.

Anjum Batra on social media trolling

Indeed social media is one such platform which connects celebrities with their fans, but social media has its own pros and cons. Many celebrities get negative comments on social media. On asking about how the actor deals with social media trolling and negative comments, the actor revealed he just ignores them. People who pass negative comments are those who will ask for your autograph and photograph in real life. But talking about real criticism the actor says genuine criticism is very important which will definitely help you to shape your work and career.

Anjum Bathra on working with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey

Anjum Batra says that it was a great opportunity to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming movie Jersey, the actor said he will be seen playing the character of friend to Shahid Kapoor in the movie. He is a great person to work with and he has shared a great bond with Shahid. Shahid Kapoor was very caring during the process of shoot and he is one such star who is comfortable to work with.

Movie Jersey was supposed to hit the big screen on 31st December but got postponed due to the rising covid cases in the country. The new release date is still awaited from the makers of the movie.

