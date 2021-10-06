EXCLUSIVE: Hello Mini and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Sangeeta Adhikary roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer OMG2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of delivering exclusive information from the world Bollywood, OTT, and television. Here is another update.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie OMG 2, which also has Pankaj Tripathi in the leading role, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. And now TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Sangeeta Adhikary has been roped in for the movie. Yes, you heard right.

Sangeeta, who is known for acting contribution in several projects like Adaalat (2010), Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (2017), and Rebellious Flower (2016) is all set to be seen in OMG 2 along with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

OMG – Oh My God, which had Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, was immensely loved by fans, and now, the audience is eagerly waiting for the sequel of the movie.

Well, detailed information about the character to be played by the actress is still awaited, but no doubt it will be a treat to watch her in the upcoming movie.

