Exclusive! Hemwant Tiwari on releasing his film Lomad in theatres, “When I went to OTT platforms, no one entertained me”

MUMBAI : Have you ever watched a film that was made in one single shot without any cuts? Well, you will get to watch a film like that in theatres soon. We are talking about Lomad, which is written and directed by Hemwant Tiwari and he also plays the lead role in the film.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Hemwant and spoke to him about Lomad, how he is planning the theatrical release and more…

Tell us something about your film Lomad.

Lomad is a continuously shot film for 1 hour 40 minutes. The story revolves around a couple of characters. It’s about a couple who are reuniting after 10 years, just to create some magical moments. But, things are not the same as they once we're; they are now almost strangers. So, they connect on social media and meet. They are traveling, but suddenly, the car gets stranded on an abundant road. Somehow, some unwanted characters start coming in, and sab ke andar ka Lomad (Fox) bahar nikal ke aata hai. That is what this film is all about.

You said that you have shot this film in one shot, which is unimaginable. So, how did you do that?

Thank you so much for understanding that this is unimaginable. Unknowingly, I wrote a one-shot film. It was an independent film and I was thinking of making it in one location. So when I started writing, everything just got amalgamated together to become like one-shot. So, for 1 hour 40 minutes, it is non-stop camera work and performances. Most of the films are edited to appear as one shot. When we went to the film festivals, a couple of critics said that they watched the film twice, just to notice where have I cut the film. But they accepted that they could not find a cut. When I was making the film, my steady cam operator suggested that he can give me moments where I can edit and stitch it. However, I told him that maybe, we will make people believe that it was one shot, but what about my heart?

You are releasing your film in theatres now. So, how are you planning the theatrical release? Do you have a distributor?

We just need to take a step. Even I didn’t know that it will release in cinemas. But, I had given this powerful command to the universe that one day, I want to come to theatres. At the beginning of the making, I had a very good offer, but I declined it because they wanted to change the whole star cast. But still, I made the film. Then Covid happened, but fortunately, I was able to send it to the festivals. Also, this film is a maximum award-winning single-shot film. We have won 24 awards across the globe, and when I went to OTT platforms, no one entertained me because star power matters. Later, I worked some jobs, saved money and decided to fulfill my dream of releasing it in theatres. I went to PVR’s office and I spoke to them about it. They agreed to release the film.

Hemwant is on the streets promoting his film and talking about it with the people. Lomad is slated to release on 4th August 2023.

