Exclusive! Here’s something that Ronit Roy wants you to know about his life

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is popularly known for his role as Mr. Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. That role also landed him in Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Mihir Virani.

He has also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, a dance reality show in 2007, and another show, Yeh Hai Jalwa in 2008 as a contestant. In 2010, he starred in Sony TV's popular courtroom drama show Adaalat.

Roy made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Jaan Tere Naam (1992) which was a commercial success. He starred with Aditya Pancholi and Kishori Shahane in Bomb Blast (1993), which was also a commercial success.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where we asked him some really weird questions and his answers are worth reading.

What’s the grossest thing you’ve done in public?

The grossest thing that I might have done would be gotten drunk and created a scene or fallen on the ground.

What is the one body part that you wouldn’t mind losing?

I wouldn’t mind losing my heart.

What is the best and worst purchases you’ve ever made?

I’ve bought another villa. The best purchase is the villa that I’ve bought. The worst purchase is a beautiful hand-carved centre table for that same villa which is now too small. So now it’s such a waste that we don’t know what to do about it.

If you had to change two of your co-star’s (from Kasauti) name and give them a funny nickname, what that be?

For Shweta Tiwari I would say, Boxer. For Ekta Kapoor it would be, Boss Lady.

What is that one compliment that sounds like an insult?

“What have you done!?” I have to ask what they actually mean.

What’s a question that you think the media should stop asking?

Nothing like that. Some questions that I feel are very irritating because they have been repeating since the last 20 years but that’s the whole point. When someone comes to ask you something, you want to hear that version of it.

What’s that one useless talent you have?

Dispensing free advice.

Which is that one corner in your house that you wouldn’t want others to know about?

I’ll tell you something about my life. I never have my car keys. I have never seen any of my house keys. The password for all my devices including my phone, my ipad and my laptop are the same and everyone in my house knows that password.

Watch the interview below:



After his success on TV, Roy featured in more Hindi films in supporting roles. In 2010, he starred in the critically acclaimed film Udaan. He next starred in films such as Anurag Kashyap's That Girl in Yellow Boots, Karan Johar's Student of the Year, Deepa Mehta's Midnight's Children, Sanjay Gupta's Shootout at Wadala (produced by Ekta Kapoor), and Anurag Kashyap's Ugly. He later appeared in 2 States in which his performance received much appreciation. In 2017, he also shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil, playing the role of an antagonist.

