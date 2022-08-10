Exclusive! Heropanti 2 actor Nikhil Parmar upcoming movie Ghudchadi

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Nikhil Parmar has been roped in for movie Ghudchadi, yes you heard right actor Nikhil Parmar, who was seen in the movie Heropanti 2 and has done few television shows is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ghudchadi which has Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar.

ALSO READ – Woah! Has Kartik Aaryan replaced Ranveer Singh in the Tezaab remake? Here’s the TRUTH

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on the actor and how excited are you to see him in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Bad Boy actress Amrin says, “Not everyone comes up to you and says I want you to make your debut in my movie”