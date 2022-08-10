Exclusive! Hetal Gada and Yash Malhotra roped in for Amazon Mini TV’s Crime Aaj Kal

Actors Hetal Gada and Yash Malhotra are all set to be seen in the upcoming thriller show of Amazon Mini TV titled Crime Aaj Kal.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 21:01
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Hetal Gada and Yash Malhotra roped in for Amazon Mini TV’s Crime Aaj Kal

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television and now, keeping the promise of the same, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Hetal Gada and Yash Malhotra has been roped in for the upcoming Amazon Mini TV web series. Yes, you heard it right. Actress Hetal Gada, who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution with the projects like Dhanak and Arya Mathur in the serial Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, that airs on Zee TV, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming crime thriller web series titled Crime Aaj Kal along the actor Yash Malhotra.

ALSO READ – Class actress Anjali Sivaraman on being called the lookalike of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, “I feel flattered” – Exclusive

Well, the detailed information about the characters which will be played by these actors is still awaited, but we look forward to what different they have to offer with this upcoming web series as it is already the talk of the town for its amazing star cast.

What are your views on this information and how excited are you for the web series? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Yami Gautam's next 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' set for March 24 OTT release

 

HETAL GADA YASH MALHOTRA CRIME AAJ KAL AMAZO MINI TV Amazon Prime Video Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 21:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2: Ali finally finds his Marjina, but with a twist
MUMBAI:SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2: Mahir breaks off the engagement with Pihu, Prachi shocks everyone
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers loved the chemistry between Nakuul...
Here’s how Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are spending their after the show
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Exclusive! Hetal Gada and Yash Malhotra roped in for Amazon Mini TV’s Crime Aaj Kal
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering exclusive information coming from the world of...
“She knows no acting but only good for modelling” Netizens trolls Disha Patani for her latest video
MUMBAI:Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, she is the...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Hetal Gada and Yash Malhotra roped in for Amazon Mini TV’s Crime Aaj Kal
Exclusive! Hetal Gada and Yash Malhotra roped in for Amazon Mini TV’s Crime Aaj Kal

Latest Video

Related Stories
“She knows no acting but only good for modelling” Netizens trolls Disha Patani for her latest video
“She knows no acting but only good for modelling” Netizens trolls Disha Patani for her latest video
Billi Bill
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Second song of Salman Khan starrer titled Billi Billi; netizens have hilarious reactions to it
Meet Daniel Bauer, one of the most renowned make-up artists in Bollywood
Meet Daniel Bauer, one of the most renowned make-up artists in Bollywood
Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint
Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint
Chintan Sarda on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 3, “Even if I knew...” – Exclusive
Chintan Sarda on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 3, “Even if I knew...” – Exclusive
Shantanu nostalgic as his debut film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' clocks in a year
Shantanu nostalgic as his debut film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' clocks in a year