Exclusive! Hetal Gada and Yash Malhotra roped in for Amazon Mini TV’s Crime Aaj Kal

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Hetal Gada and Yash Malhotra has been roped in for the upcoming Amazon Mini TV web series. Yes, you heard it right. Actress Hetal Gada, who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution with the projects like Dhanak and Arya Mathur in the serial Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, that airs on Zee TV, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming crime thriller web series titled Crime Aaj Kal along the actor Yash Malhotra.

Well, the detailed information about the characters which will be played by these actors is still awaited, but we look forward to what different they have to offer with this upcoming web series as it is already the talk of the town for its amazing star cast.

