Exclusive! HIT's Rohan Singh roped in for the film Ok Bye Data starring Vineet Kumar Singh!

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new movies are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

As per reports a new movie titled ‘Ok Bye Data’ is all set to entertain the audiences, the movie will star Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead role, and it will be an anthology series and is produced by Anshu Mishra and Utkarsh Singh.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update about the movie. 

As per sources, Actor Rohan Singh has been roped in to play the character of Ram ,who will be a close confidant of Vineet’s character in the movie. 

Rohan Singh is a Jaipur, Rajasthan-born actor best known for his roles in HIT the First Case 2022, Shikayat, Shehar Lakhot, and others. His upcoming projects include Saas Bahu aur Cocaine directed by Homi Adajania.

Rohan has also been a part of many TV shows like Dusri Maa, Meet and more.

Rohan comes from a theatre background, and he has been a part of it for 7 years now.

The release date and platform are not out yet but we will update you as soon as we have the information. 

Are you excited to see this new movie ? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakka for more updates!

