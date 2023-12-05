Exclusive! Housefull 4 and Jolly LLB 2 actor Guru Saran Tiwari to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of cinema and OTT, and now keeping the promise to deliver some great news, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Guru Saran Tiwari has been roped in for the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, yes you heard right, actor Guru Saran Tiwari who was seen in Housefull 4 and Jolly LLB 2 is now all set to be seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with the movie, as it is a big buzz already.

