Exclusive! ‘Housewarming’ fame actor Ankit Malik roped in for 'Adipurush'

MUMBAI:

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ankit Malik has been roped in for the upcoming movie Adipurush. Ankit Malik who was seen and loved in the movie ‘Baggage’ for Hotstar and also was seen in the movie ‘Housewarming’ is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Adipurush which stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the leading role. The film is a big-budget movie and was recently in news over the first looks of the cast that were seen in its teaser.

No doubt Adipurush has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and now the teaser is grabbing the attention of the fans and it is indeed the much awaited movies of the year 2023.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor Ankit Malik is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming film.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

