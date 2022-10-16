Exclusive! "I always believe in common man story" - Indra Kumar on the formula of making successful movies

MUMBAI: Over the time, filmmaker Indra Kumar has been winning the hearts of the fine with his amazing filmmaking

No doubt, he is one such director whose name is to be taken when it comes to making the finest comedy movie. Indra Kumar is currently the talk of the town for his upcoming movie titled Thank God which has Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ajay Devgn.

In an interaction with TellyChakkar, Indra Kumar spoken detail about his upcoming movie thank god when you also spoke in detail about why Bollywood movies is facing a dull face at the box office.

Inder Kumar on knowing the audience pulse rate always

No doubt, every time the filmmaker indrakumar comes up with something different in comedy and win the hearts of the audiences, and to this the filmmaker replied that he just follow the common man story and he tried to put those instances in his movies and that is how people are relating to his movie and loving his movie. The filmmaker also said that this is also one such movie which will be definitely loved by fans and they will relate.

Indra Kumar on his new bond with Sidharth Malhotra

As we all know, the film maker Indra Kumar makes more than one movie with any of his actors. Indra Kumar says it is indeed of beginning of a new bond with Sidharth Malhotra and yes, the fans will definitely see many more collaboration between him and Sidharth Malhotra.

Inder Kumar on Bollywood movies failing at the box office

Indra Kumar says indeed is it is a very tough time for the Bollywood industry. Many movies are failing at the box office of India and the reason may be because audience are not able to connect with the movies. Movies should have a relevance to the society for the fans and audience to connect and that's when the movie will be successful.

What are your views on the filmmaker Indra Kumar and how excited are you for the movie Thank God, do let us know in the comments section below.

