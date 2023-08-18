Exclusive! “I always wanted to a romantic character and Ghoomer gave me that chance” Angad Bedi

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 19:44
Angad Bedi

MUMBAI: Actor Angad Bedi is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting space, the actor with his projects has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans and audience. He is currently getting some amazing response from the fans for his movie Ghoomer.

In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Angad Bedi spoke on the love he is getting for Ghoomer and also what made him do this movie

Angad Bedi on the response of the movie

He says he was overwhelmed with the response and he is really happy the fans are loving the movie and his character, the actor adds it is not because of a single person but the collaboration of a team gives such lovely output. He was glad to be part of such a beautiful film.

Angad Bedi on what him say yes for movie

Angad Bedi says he has never done romance on screen, never did romantic characters, this movie gave him a chance to explore that side and said yes for it, he says romance here is so pleasant and pure and the fact it is getting love is the indication that he wants to do more of such characters.

ALSO READ – Trolled! “She is looking very Kamjoor” netizens troll Shanaya Kapoor for this photoshoot

Angad Bedi on his shooting experience

The actor says he has always been surrounded by good co actors and filmmakers, it was a like a great bunch of talents around him like Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and he adds Saiyami Kher is one such actor who always worked hard silently and has lived her character in the movie.

What are your views on the actor Angad Bedi, and how did you like him in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Aww! Ishita Dutta shares the cutest click with son Vaayu, take a look

